The Lawrence County director of elections is reminding voters who applied for and received mail-in or absentee ballots to complete them and send them in as soon as possible.

Although the deadline to return the completed secret ballots is 8 p.m. on May 16 — primary day — and the early return of the ballots will enable the voter’s office workers to sort them and account for them to ensure they are legitimate with no duplicates, elections director Tim Germani said.

The elections office has mailed out 4,242 ballots as of Friday. To date, only 2,252 have been returned, Germani said, adding, “That’s a lot of ballots that are still out.”

As Election Day nears, people with absentee ballots may return them to the county voter’s office on the first floor of the courthouse between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays, or up until 8 p.m. on primary day. Other alternatives are to mail them in or place them in the dropbox in the lobby area of the courthouse before that time and date.

People who received mail-in or absentee ballots who have not returned them and choose instead to go to the polls to vote are instructed to take their blank ballot and the declaration envelope, or the entire kit, with them to the polls and turn them in to the judge of elections. Then they will be given a ballot to vote there, Germani said. Those who go to the polls without the ballots and the declaration envelopes will be given provisional ballots, which will not be counted until the return board meets at a later date and checks them along with the completed military ballots received, to make sure there are no duplicates.

Tuesday is the last day for voters to apply for absentee ballots.

A public test of voting machines is planned for 10 a.m. May 12 on the first floor of the courthouse.

Germani said that to date, the county has about 56,000 registered voters, with Republicans outnumbering Democrats by three to one.

