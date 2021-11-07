A New Castle voter is claiming that a poll worker violated his voting privacy — and state election laws — by handing him a sticker with her name on it while he was in a voting booth.
State election laws prohibit the distribution of any campaign materials by candidates or their supporters inside the polling place. The woman reportedly was seeking a write-in for judge of election.
Section 3 of the code, under Campaign and Election materials, states that the Election Code prohibits electioneering at the polling place. That extends to the local election officials and those officials (judges of elections, inspectors and clerks) who should not wear partisan apparel or buttons.
The code also states that any person or voter not in the process of voting, campaign workers, signs and all other electioneering material must be located at least 10 feet away from the entrance to the room where voting occurs.
Voter Septimus Bean, who lives in New Castle's Eighth Ward, reported to The News he was voting in person at the polls at the New Castle Playhouse when a poll worker walked into the booth after giving him his ballot and, holding the sticker that still had the protective backing on it, showed him where to place it to vote for her for judge of election.
This was not the first time the woman had crossed the line, Bean said. During the May primary election, her fellow election workers handed him a piece of paper with her name handwritten on it and asked him to vote for her for judge of election, Bean said.
Knowing that was improper at that time, their action had offended him enough to contact the county voter services office, where a worker said the office would "take care of it," he said.
But when he went to the polls to vote Tuesday, the woman handed him his ballot, and as he stepped into the privacy area to vote, she stepped inside the area and gave him her sticker, he felt she had gone far enough, he said.
He said he contacted the voter office again and was told, "we'll take care of it."
That wasn't enough for Bean. He said he believed the woman should have been removed from working the polls that day altogether, presuming she was giving other voters her stickers as well.
The county elections office referred the matter to county solicitor Jason Medure, who contacted Bean about the matter.
Medure said Tuesday night that he considers Bean's complaint to be a formal, verbal complaint about the incident that will be considered by the county board of elections. He said the elections board will discuss the matter publicly at a meeting and will render a decision, which could involve the members turning the matter over to the district attorney.
Like all other offices on the ballot, the judge of election is an elected position.
Bean said he became so upset on Tuesday that he grabbed his phone and snapped a picture of his ballot with her sticker on top of it, before he marked it, inside the privacy area.
“I saw her coming over to me from my left, and she started telling me she's running for the position and she would appreciate my vote, and she said 'here, please vote for me,' and she placed the sticker in the exact position where it would go, meaning this is where you place this to vote,” he said.
He said it happened so fast he didn't realize that it was the same woman whose name he had been given in May inside the polls.
"I took a picture of it and her walking away from my booth to prove she was over at my booth," he said. After she walked away, “I filled out my ballot and put the sticker in my pocket."
He said he did not confront the worker.
"I just walked out.”
When a poll worker handed him the paper in May with her name on it, the same thing happened to his wife, he said.
"Shame on me, maybe I should have spoken up in May, but I thought they were going to take care of it,” Bean said. “ I'm disappointed that the leadership did not feel they shouldn't bring that person back into position.
“I can't walk in the polls with a Trump or Biden shirt on, those things are monitored by a constable,” he pointed out.
Bean is a relative newcomer to Lawrence County, having moved here about 4½ years ago.
“I've voted every year,” he said, adding that this never happened before.
“It was already washed under once,” Bean continued, “and what's ironic is that she's running for judge of elections.”
He said that in addition to it violating the rule of no campaign materials inside the polls, in his eyes it also constitutes intimidation of a voter, which involves interfering with or violating a voter's right to a secret ballot at any point in the process.
“I believe she did that,” he said. “She interfered and violated the voter's right by stepping back there and taking it even further.”
