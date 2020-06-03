While some people peacefully protested on city streets Tuesday afternoon, others were exercising their privilege to vote.
The in-person voter turnout was low at the polls throughout Lawrence County in a presidential election where people, for the first time, could opt to vote by mail-in ballot, and wore masks and face shields at the polls.
Despite all the controversy about coronavirus and sanitation, there was still that stream of people who went into the polls and watched after voting on paper as the scanning machines gobbled up their ballots.
The only snag in the day, according to Lawrence County Elections Director Ed Allison, was a power outage around 3 p.m. in Mahoning Township, caused by a tree that was cut down and fell on power lines.
“It took all three phases of power out,” Allison said. But that didn’t stop the voting process. The Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department supplied generator power that kept the scanners running and the precinct lit for the duration. The power had not yet been restored at 7:30 p.m., half an hour before the polls closed.
“They’re troopers,” Allison said of the poll workers there. “They managed to forge on, no matter what happened.”
At St. John’s Lutheran Church on the city’s North Hill, poll workers looked more like motorcycle riders with shields over their faces. Clear plastic panels mounted on the tables also protected them further from voters who entered, most of them wearing their own masks.
People were given their own black pens to keep or toss after marking their ballots, and hand sanitizer was readily available.
David Chambers of the city’s North Hill was one who voted there in person. He chose to go to the polls because, “I like to vote in person,” he said. “I trust the process a little better, filling out the ballot and waiting for it to go into the scanner.”
A concrete handicapped ramp leads into the polling site basement of the building.
Chambers, aided by a cane, said the experience went well, “and, I appreciated the ramp.”
He sees the presidential election as the most significant race in Tuesday’s primary, and although he is registered to one of the two major parties, he prefers to vote independently, he said.
“It’s frustrating that we still don’t have a multi-party system,” he said.
Jen Mangino of the city’s North Hill wasn’t far behind him in voting. At age 33, she first voted in the Obama presidential election.
She opted to go to the polls because, “I don’t know that I trust the mail-in. I just didn’t want an opportunity for it to get lost. This way, I physically scanned it in myself.”
She said she felt safe enough from COVID-19 at the polling site. She wore a mask inside the polls, and “I think they’ve taken all the necessary precautions.”
What is important for her in the races are the issues facing the community, she said.
Mangino said she made more of an effort in this election to educate herself about who the candidates are and their beliefs.
“At the time, it’s a big year for us, and there are so many individuals who are young like me, who don’t take the time to learn about what’s going on. We’re the next generation within our community.”
Lynn Ryan, sporting a Trump T-shirt, said she voted in person at St. John’s because “I have more faith in the system at the polls.”
She found the inside of the polling place to be “very sanitary,” she said, adding, “I don’t feel that it warranted all the hype.”
Ryan is a candidate for delegate to the Republican National Convention, as she was a delegate in the last presidential election. She also is a candidate for state representative in the 9th legislative district, and she stands to oppose Democratic incumbent Chris Sainato in the November general election. She also sits as a state committeewoman for the Lawrence County Republican Party.
Voters were steadily streaming into St. Camillus Church in the late afternoon to cast their ballots in person. Among them were Sean Conrad and his wife, Stephanie, of Neshannock Township.
“We’re procrastinators,” he said. The Neshannock couple said they considered voting by mail but didn’t get an application for a ballot filled out in time.
Sean is an orthopedic nurse practitioner in Ohio, and Stephanie is a paramedic for Noga Ambulance. Because of their work in the healthcare field, they had no qualms about going into the polls, because they knew what precautions to take, they said.
Joe Granata of Neshannock also voted at St. Camillus while his two boxers, Lolli and Lucy, waited patiently for him in his truck. He has voted at the church nearly every year in his adulthood, except for when he was away at college. The scare of the virus didn’t give him a second thought, he said. “I wasn’t hesitant at all.”
He worked for a local ambulance service, he said, and he knows the safety precautions and he wore a mask inside the polls, where he found the polling site well sanitized and protected.
“There’s little chance of contracting it,” he said. “Everything inside was done accordingly, and professionally.”
Commenting about the lower turnout, Granata said that typically, bad weather keeps people away, but with yesterday’s bright, hot sunshine, “on a day like this, there is no reason not to get out and exercise your right.”
Still, more than 8,000 people returned mail-in and absentee ballots to the courthouse in lieu of voting at the polls, according to Allison.
