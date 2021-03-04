Voting groups are calling on the state to embrace a proposal to allow people to register to vote right up to Election Day, but county officials disagree.
Last year, voters could register as little as 15 days prior to the election. Previously, voters had to register 30 days before the election.
Gov. Tom Wolf in his budget address called for the state to move to same-day voter registration.
Forrest Lehman, election director for Lycoming County, told the House state government committee on Thursday, that county officials didn’t endorse the idea of going to 15 days and said the change created “administrative chaos” for election workers as they struggled to process last-minute voter registration changes while also dealing with mail-in ballot applications.
Lehman said that cutting off voter registration 30 days before the election “wasn’t arbitrary.”
That deadline gave county election officials time to shift away from voter registration to other last-minute tasks associated with preparing for the election, Lehman said.
The issue arose in the fourth of 12 election-related hearings being conducted by the House state government committee as Republicans who hold the majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly consider measures that could roll-back election law changes, like no-excuse voting by mail and giving voters more time to register to vote, that were put in place before the 2020 elections.
State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York County, the chairman of the House state government committee, was one of 64 Republican state lawmakers who signed a letter in December calling on the state's Congressional delegation to object to the state's electoral college vote.
But, he has said in previous hearings that the review isn’t intended to cast doubt on the results of the 2020 election.
“While the 2020 General Election has been debated and litigated ad nauseam, the General Assembly still has an important constitutional job to execute -- legislative oversight,” Grove said in January.
Thursday, he said that lawmakers must determine whether it made sense to cut the voter registration deadline from 30 days to 15 days before considering whether it makes sense to move to day-same voter registration.
Criticism like that raised by Lehman “is a tell-tale sign” that there may not be support for same-day voter registration, he said in an interview before the hearing.
Grove said it’s unfair to characterize efforts by Republican lawmakers to examine the election as an effort to make voting harder. He said that he believes that the state needs to consider how it can safely and securely make changes to ensure that any effort to make voting easier doesn’t create an opportunity for fraud.
“Being able to provide voters with more mechanisms to vote goes hand-in-hand with ensuring that that system can’t be manipulated,” Grove said. “The idea is that legal voters have access to vote but you need to have the checks and balances to make sure that isn’t being manipulated by individuals who want illegal votes cast,” he said.
State Rep. Margo Davidson, D-Delaware County, the Democratic chair of the state government committee, said that Republican efforts to make it more difficult to vote are politically-motivated.
“The way the country’s demographics are moving, it’s more beneficial for Republicans that there be less people voting, quite frankly. There’s just one demographic that seems to go their way, primarily,” she said.
Voting rights groups say that 20 other states have same-day voter registration and Pennsylvania could make the change.
“Most citizens become interested and engaged in elections in the final weeks before Election Day, when campaigns reach their peak,” said Ray Murphy, state coordinator for Keystone Votes. “Campaigns know this, which is why during those final weeks before an election, voters are flooded with ads, phone calls and door-knocking. If we are sincere about wanting to provide secure, accessible and fair elections for all citizens who want to exercise their right to vote, then we have to remove barriers that prevent them from participating when interest is at its peak,” he said.
