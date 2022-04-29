A 17-year-old male student at the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center has been arrested for toting a loaded gun in his book bag on the school grounds.
New Castle police arrested the North Hill youth on a juvenile petition and charged him with theft, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a gun by a minor. He has been confined to a juvenile detention facility, according to police Chief Bobby Salem.
According to a police report, a woman reported to police around 11 a.m. Thursday that a gun was missing from her residence on the city's West Side. She told police the gun was loaded and that it was gone when she got up that morning, and a female juvenile who had stayed there overnight and her boyfriend — the 17-year-old male — might have been involved in its disappearance. Both are students at the vo-tech school, according to the report.
A school resource officer alerted a school official about the gun, and the officer found the 17-year-old male in the restroom with his belongings and escorted him to the front of the school, the police report said. The officer and school principal searched the boy's book bag and reportedly found 17.1 grams of suspected marijuana and numerous packs of cigars that police say are commonly used to ingest marijuana. They also found the stolen gun inside the bag, the report said, and it was loaded with 14 rounds and one inside the chamber.
Salem said the female juvenile who is associated with the teen was questioned by the police and released.
Len Rich, career and technical center executive director, said the students were not confined to their classrooms during the incident because the way school officials responded "was based upon the circumstances.
"At the time of notification, the suspect was in a common area at a time of natural transition. We just asked him to come into the office because we needed to talk to him," Rich said. "Once we had the suspect isolated, we were then able to further advance the investigation and assess the potential of any threat. We had no reason to believe there was an existential threat to the health, safety or welfare of our community."
From the outset of being notified, the school was alerted the city police wanted to interview a student, he said. From the time officers arrived to when the juvenile was taken out of the school population to his being detained by police and being arrested was about an hour, Rich said.
"With the circumstances of this particular situation, we believed that the best course of action was to keep things as normal as possible," Rich said, and in the course of events, "we were left no time to properly inform our students, staff, parents and larger community of the incident before it hit social media."
That was shortly after 1 p.m., and the school immediately made an announcement to the students and school employees over the public address system, Rich said. "We did an all-call to the parents, and we sent an email to the joint operating committee." The committee, which oversees the school's operations, is comprised of school board officials from the member school districts.
The school was the subject of public criticism after people learned about the incident on social media before the school notified parents and others, he acknowledged, adding, "It was a fair criticism, but we were in the middle of meeting on our next steps, after the immediate threat had been removed.
"Had we assessed that there was a threat outside of limited confines, we would have gone into a more restrictive environment," Rich said.
"Once the district was notified the police wanted to interview the suspect for a weapon, "we took that seriously and we did not discount the student could very well be in possession of a firearm, because in today's society, you can never say never," he said.
