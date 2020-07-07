A group of volunteers passionate about honoring veterans has taken on the responsibility of maintaining a cemetery in Hillsville after the grounds became neglected.
“I’ve been documenting everything on Facebook,” said Jennifer Greco of Hillsville. “We’ve been out here ever day.”
Greco, who comes from a military family, has been cutting grass, weed whacking, raking and repairing gravestones at Hillsville United Methodist Church Cemetery on East Main Street since early June.
“It made me sick looking at it,” Greco said.
She has been joined by multiple volunteers like Jonathan Shaner, 17, and his parents, Robert and Yolanda, who live near the cemetery.
“I got a fist bump from a guy on muddy quad,” Jonathan Shaner said about being thanked for the work he’s put in.
Jonathan has been trying to repair the land since he was 9 years old, Greco said.
“He has so much respect for veterans and military that he’s rare,” Greco said. “He has a passion for this.”
More recently Luke Walker, who is a landscaper, has joined the group to do his part after completing a side project.
“I figured, you know what?” Walker said.
“I’ve got free time. Why not?”
One of the most difficult challenges the group has to face is reconstructing vandalized gravestones.
“Not only for respect out of the vet, but out of respect for the family for him and if we get these back to where they’re visually appealing ... maybe people would respect them again,” Walker said.
“And that’s the thing, these Millennial kids,” Greco said, “they don’t respect cemeteries.”
Greco and Walker joined forces to start a nonprofit called Last Grave Standing where they hope to find other local cemeteries that have not been maintained and fix them.
Greco launched a fundraiser on social media called the Jennie G Project to collect funds to better repair the property after spending a portion of her COVID-19 stimulus check on the project.
Over $900 has been donated and has gone to purchasing such equipment as a push mower.
Besides money and time, a new riding mower was donated by Rena Turner, Greco’s cousin.
Even Mahoning Township supervisor Vito Yeropoli donated to the cause via Facebook on June 13.
“She’s doing heck of a job out there,” said Yeropoli.
The township cannot help Greco and her team clean up the property because it is private property.
Three parcels containing the entirety of the cemetery was bought by Allison Cemetery Association Inc. on March 25, 2014. Each lot was bought for $1, although the total land value totals $28,000, according to the Lawrence County Assessor’s Office website.
According to a New Castle News article from September 2006, Bill Wyza and his wife Nataline, who live down the road from the cemetery, maintained the property from 2005 until 2010.
The Wyzas never owned the property, but, like Greco, stepped up to maintain it when they saw no one else would.
According to the article, Bill said the property is actually comprised of two cemeteries of defunct churches.
The Hillsville United Methodist Church, which was built in the mid-1800s, sat on one part of the property until 2000 when it was demolished.
Due to their age, the Wyzas had to stop their efforts in 2010, but three years later, according to a letter to the editor submitted by Bill to The News, the Johnson Club hired a company to clean up the property.
The land was sold a year later.
“There’s a lot of Civil War in here, which is pretty interesting,” said Robert Shaner, who served in the Air Force.
Buried in the cemetery, which covers about two acres total on both sides of East Main Street, are Civil War veterans such as Edward L. Howard, who served in the 105th Ohio Volunteer Infantry for the Union Army, and James Bentley Brown, who served in the 114th Illinois Infantry for the Union Army.
Neither men died in the war, but passed in their later years.
Yolanda Shaner said Civil War reenactors visit the cemetery to honor soldiers and family members.
“If this is all grown over, that stops,” she said. “It’s one more reason what Jen is doing is so important.”
Also buried there are children such as John L. Brothers, who was 10 months old, and Julia Ann Burkey, who was 3-years-old, when they died.
The most recent burials were two women in 2003.
