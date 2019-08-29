Volunteers are still welcome to sign up to participate in the annual United Way of Lawrence County's Day of Caring.
The event, scheduled for Sept. 5, partners resources, like the Columbia Gas backhoes and operators, with work that must be done. Last year, that work included relocating a playground, said United Way executive director Gayle Young.
This year's projects, she said include painting, landscaping, cleaning and organizing at various nonprofit sites.
Anyone interested in joining in is asked to contact the United Way of Lawrence County at (724) 658-8528 or visit the website at www.uwlawcty.org
Young said Lawrence County's nonprofit agencies have been planning for the Day of Caring since last September.
"On this day, businesses release their employees to use their talents and expertise to help the community with projects," she said.
The day's activities will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Cascade Park Pavilion with a full breakfast buffet, donated by Medure's Catering.
Young noted that the Day of Caring is recognized in connection with Patriot Day as people from across the country volunteer in various ways from giving blood to assisting nonprofit programs, helping parks and recreation department.
"Organized labor has always stepped up to the plate to help our fellow man," Young said.
The United Way Community Services Committee coordinates the event matching workers with tasks that need to be done," said Day of Caring chairperson Sara Dudash.
Last year more than 200 turned out for the event, braving thunderstorms that cut into their scheduled outside activities.
The event will also kickoff the 2019 United Way Annual Campaign that raises money for local charities and programs.
Young will offer a "State of Lawrence County" report which will be based on the findings of the Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed report.
ALICE, she said, is a new way of defining and understanding the struggles of households as they earn above the federal poverty level but still not enough to afford even a bare-bones household budget.
Young noted that the Day of Caring began in Allegheny County in 1991.
"It benefits agencies and volunteers who get the chance to get out and see what agencies do for the community and to see where their United Way contributions go," she said.
Sponsors of the Day of Caring this year include: Medure's Catering and Next Level Photography, PSSU/PEIU, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Greenville Savings Bank, Wesbanco, AFSCME No. 2902 and AFSCME District council No. 85 and the Beaver/Lawrence Labor Council.
Music will be provided by Doug McIltrot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.