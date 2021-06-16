About 20 people from various organizations gathered in downtown New Castle Wednesday to pull weeds, plant flowers, sweep sidewalks and pick up trash on city-owned lots.
They were prepared with brooms, trash bags, shovels, gloves, plants and loads of dirt and mulch.
Many of their early morning efforts, collectively called the "Beautification Blitz," were centered on the planted areas around the North Street Parking lot, just north of and next to Rite Aid, where they pulled weeds, spread mulch and planted yellow day lilies.
Participating were members of New Visions, PA CleanWays, and adult probationers who were supervised by District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa. The event was overseen by New Visions for Lawrence County director Angie Urban.
According to Urban, the group will be doing similar projects in several areas downtown to assist with the city's revitalization efforts.
"The work will brighten up the area and contribute to a more appealing gateway into the downtown of New Castle, with little to low maintenance for the rest of the growing season," Urban said.
New Visions has partnered with the mayor’s office, the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office, Tri-County CleanWays and the May Emma Hoyt Foundation to target areas for revitalization. Urban said more dates for the beautification in other locations will be announced, and any volunteers are welcome to participate.
Volunteers for upcoming events may contact Urban at (724) 991-1957.
