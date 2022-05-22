About 80 volunteers helped spruce up Oak Park Cemetery on Saturday morning. The Vietnam Agent Orange Veterans Project and the Marine League teamed up with students from the New Castle Area School District to rehab the veterans section at the cemetery. Work included cutting the grass and placing flags and markers at each grave.
A new sign welcoming visitors to the cemetery was also erected at the entrance.
