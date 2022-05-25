New Visions is looking for volunteers to add some color to downtown New Castle.
The organization has scheduled a Flower Planting Day from 9 a.m. to noon June 4, with the aim of planting more than 500 flowers around the downtown.
Volunteers are needed to help plant flowers and they don’t need to RSVP — just show up at 9 a.m. on Kennedy Square, near the Lawrence County YMCA. Gloves, some tools and guidance will be provided.
"A downtown that looks loved and cared for is a place where people want to gather, where businesses want to open, and is the foundation for future investment," said Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions, who has been coordinating beautification and broader revitalization efforts focused in downtown New Castle for the better part of a decade.
“We are fostering a movement for change and engaging the community in opportunities to be that change.”
New Visions partners annually with Mary Burris Landscape and Garden Designs to create locations and designs that will bloom most of the season. Diane Coury Design Associates lends its design expertise to filling the flower boxes surrounding the square each year.
Victory Family Church, Kathy Daytner and Feola Entertainment are assisting with the event, and the community volunteers who come out to help are what make this event successful each year.
Flower Planting Day 2022 and other beautification projects this season are being sponsored by community donors. An anonymous donor has offered to match every donation up to $2,500 to the organization during the month of May.
A Go Fund Me campaign has been set up to accept online donations. You can find the link by visiting the New Visions for Lawrence County Facebook page or going directly to: https://gofund.me/1a8146e3.
Donations are also being accepted by making checks out to New Visions and mailing to P.O. Box 5095, New Castle, PA 16105. The Planting Hope campaign is currently at 75 percent of its goal and accepting donations through Tuesday.
While this organization and event are focused downtown, New Visions encourages people to step outside their front door, in their neighborhoods, and make an effort to love and care for their community. The organization suggests cutting an elderly neighbor’s grass, walking with one's kids to collect a bag of trash in their neighborhood, or volunteering at a community garden.
Anyone interested in the Adopt-A-Spot program this season can visit www.NewCastlePA.org/help/adopt-a-spot for a list of highly visible locations that are in need of extra eyes and hands to care for it throughout the summer. The Adopt-A-Spot program includes signage recognition of your adoption.
For more information, contact Angie Urban at (724) 510-1410.
