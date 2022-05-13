Volunteers are needed for a cleanup in the area of the South Side Community Garden.
The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon May 21 at the garden, 313 E. Home St.
Participants may be asked to do gardening, yard work or litter pick-up. The clean-up will take place rain or shine.
Gloves, safety vests, bags and supplies will be provided.
Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes or boots, pants or jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and gloves.
Lunch will be provided at the conclusion of the event.
Although organizers encourage residents of the neighborhood to get involved with the garden, people don’t have to leave in that area to benefit from it. The vegetables to be grown there will be available to anyone who needs them.
South Side Garden partners include the City of New Castle, DON Services, Lawrence County Conservation District, Lawrence-Mercer Recycling/Solid Waste Dept., Victory Family Church, Penn State Master Gardners and Daisy Troop 52826.
For questions, contact Tri-County Cleanways at (724) 658-6925, or visit its website at tccleanways@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.