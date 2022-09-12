Volunteers from all over Lawrence County came together Thursday to volunteer their time and use their skills to help many nonprofits in our community.
Day of Caring is recognized in conjunction with “Patriot Day,” a holiday observed in the United States on Sept. 11 to commemorate the lives of those who died in the 2001 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Virginia and those who perished when the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville.
This year, 166 volunteers participated and completed projects at 18 community sites, as people from all over the county to volunteer in various ways such as donating blood, volunteering at various nonprofit programs and helping with parks and recreation. These volunteers come from every walk of life such as: corporations, businesses, churches, clubs, high school and college students.
The day started at 8 a.m. with a full buffet breakfast donated by Medure’s Catering and served by the United Way of Lawrence County Board members at the Cascade Park Pavilion. The Rev. John Owens, pastor of Victory Family Church, shared his life journey in a speech was titled, “The Power of Love”. The message was as appropriate, as the group of volunteers are categorized as “servants for the day.” He stressed the importance of serving others and not just thinking about one’s own needs and desires.
Music was provided by Doug McIltrot and he led the group in the song, “Let there be Peace on Earth.”
“Everyone can get involved in the United Way by advocating, volunteering, and giving,” said Terri Stramba, president of United Way of Lawrence County. “Funds that are raised in the United Way Campaign stay right here in our community to assist with our local programs.”
Businesses that participated in Day of Caring include: AFSCME 2902, Berner International Bible Way Church of God In Christ, Children’s Advocacy Center, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Don Services, Human Services Center, Laurel High School, LCCTC Peer Leadership, Lawrence County Board of Realtors, Lawrence/Mercer Recycling- Solid Waste Dept. , Neshannock High School, Mental Health Development Services (MHDS), New Castle High School, PA Careerlink, PA American Water Company, Penn Power- First Energy, Robert Morris University, Rep. Chris Sainato, S & T Bank, Shenango High School, Stramba Fiber Mill & Studio, Subaru of Moon Twp. Union High School, UPMC and Westminster College. We thank these businesses for releasing their employees from the tristate area to come to Lawrence County to use their talents and expertise to help with projects in our community. This year, First Presbyterian Church hosted a blood drive organized by the American Red Cross.
Sponsors for Day of Caring were: Platinum sponsors; Medure’s Catering, and Next Level Photography. Gold sponsors; SEIU #668, Wesbanco, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Wesbanco, and IBEW #712. Bronze level sponsor; AFSCME District Council 85, Getting’s Foundation, and Dunkin’ Donuts.
Pictures are available from this event at Next Level Photography
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.