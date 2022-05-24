Volunteers are needed to help un-decorate the former Towne Mall from its Hometown Spring Market last month.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, New Visions for Lawrence County and Feola Entertainment are seeking helping hands taking down artwork from the New Castle Area School District with the goal of getting it back in students' hands.
If you can give one hour or five, all volunteers are welcome and help is very much appreciated.
