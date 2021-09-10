A tire collection and cleanup of a section of the Mahoning River will commence at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Volunteers in water crafts are needed to help with the effort, and can participate by showing up by 8:30 or 8:45 a.m. at the starting point — the Beyond Corporation LLC Boat Launch off Hillsville Road in Mahoning Township.
Anyone wanting to help is encouraged take their own kayaks, rafts canoes or whitewater rafts, plus flotation devices as a safety measure. No motorized crafts will be allowed.
The cleanup is being sponsored by Tri-County CleanWays and Friends of the Mahoning River from Ohio.
Megan Gahring, assistant county recycling and solid waste director, who is organizing the event, said the main focus of the effort will be to collect junk tires from in and around the stream bed, but general trash also will be picked up along the way.
The boats will enter the Beyond ramp and float downstream to the McKinney/Russell Boat Access Area.
Volunteers should arrive by 9 a.m. who are shuttling their cars to the last location. Other cars also will be available to shuttle the workers and their watercrafts.
Lunch will be provided around 1 p.m., after the float, Gahring said.
Gahring said about 12 volunteers have agreed to join the cleanup, but about 10 to 15 more would be appreciated. People need to only show up at the designated time.
The county recycling and solid waste office has received a grant for the Pennsylvania American Water Co. for the effort. Bridgestone Tires has agreed to accept the collected tires, Soils Inc. is providing stream access and Mahoning Township has allowed access to township property for tire collection, she said.
The cleanup had been rescheduled a couple of times this summer because of heavy rains.
“The river conditions are finally low enough to see the tires that are submerged,” Gahring said.
“We’ll collect what we can and we have three locations where we will unload them on land for collection to be taken to Bridgestone for recycling.”
