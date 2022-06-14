Volunteers are needed for a New Visions for Lawrence County clean-up of Riverwalk Park in downtown New Castle.
The initiative is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon Saturday and is intended to prepare the park for upcoming outdoor concerts and other summer events.
There will be landscape trimming (bring clippers, if you have them), some weeding (gloves will be provided), and some planting of flowers (shovels will be provided). There especially is a need for a couple of pressure washers to clean areas of the rocks and stage.
“This is a very busy area for summer events and we are proud to enhance the park with some beautification efforts,” said Angie Urban, executive director of New Visions. “We work closely with the city’s Public Works Department to complement their efforts and expand their limited capacity. We are stronger working together.”
The first summer concert is scheduled for June 24, featuring The Dorals. The Fireworks Festival and Freedom Fair returns July 30, and a variety of other events can be found on the Visit Lawrence County website.
“Many hands make light work and we welcome everyone,” Urban said. “If you can give one hour or three, it all makes a difference.”
New Visions also helps coordinate the City’s “Adopt-A-Spot” program, which connects groups, families, or individuals with highly visible locations that need some extra eyes and hands to care for it throughout the growing season. Adopters are asked to revisit their “Spot” regularly to ensure it is aesthetically pleasing, but with the flexibility of their own schedule.
The city’s website, www.NewCastlePA.org/help/adopt-a-spot, has a list of locations that are still in need of adoption. The Adopt-A-Spot program includes signage recognition of your adoption and is not limited to these locations, if you would like to identify a spot in your neighborhood.
For more information, contact Angie Urban at 724 (510) 1410.
