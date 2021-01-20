Volunteers gather to pinch pierogi

With the COVID-19 pandemic responsible for canceling many of their fundraisers, some churches are feeling a financial pinch.
On Saturday, volunteers from Holy Spirit Parish pinched back.
They gathered — masked, gloved and socially distanced — in the activity hall of St. Vincent de Paul church to pinch pierogi that will be sold in take-out events that have become substitutes for group gatherings such as fish fries and festivals.
“We were planning on making them because we are going to have our fish fry, even though it will be take-out only,” organizer Shirely Carley said. “Instead, because it would be entirely too many to make for both occasions, they need them made also for the Easterfest at St. Mary’s.
“That is probably going to be take-out also, and we’re going to be making around 200 dozen for them to have for that. But we end up making extra, because all the workers and other people end up asking me for them ahead of time. So we sell those also.”
“Pinching” the pierogi is the final step in making the Polish favorites. On Fridays of a pinching weekend, Carley said, she and a few other women report to the church to make the potato filling, which is then rolled into little balls and placed on cookie sheets. These are set out for the Saturday “pinchers,” who wrap a circular piece of dough around each one and pinch it — as one might do a pie crust — to seal it.
Key to the preparation are Shirley’s sons, Russ and Darrell (who makes the dough) and a machine rigged to cut the circles.
“We started years ago,” Shirley Carley said. “I used to go to Saint(s) Phillip and James, the Polish church up on Sheep Hill. When that closed, that’s how we got started down here (in Mahoningtown).
“We have a machine that we run the dough through, and a round wheel that has circles on it that we had made and put on the machine. It cuts the circles as the dough comes out of the machine. So the women don’t have to do any rolling or anything.”
The pinched pierogi are then boiled before being packaged.
Pinching day involves a number of regulars, but Saturday’s session included a family of first timers: Mark and Marianne Fleis, and their children, Mikey, 12, and Maci, 9.
It didn’t take them long to be pinching like veterans.
“It’s easy,” Maci said, adding that it took “about five minutes” to get the hang of things.
Mark Flies may have been a first-time pincher, but he’s no stranger to parish fundraisers.
“I’ve been here for fish fries and bingo, but this is our first time as a family for pinching pierogies,” he said. “We got the text, and I’m 100 percent Polish, and we love eating pierogies. So here we are.”
In order to ensure sufficient supplies, the homemade food for parish festivals often is prepared in advance and frozen until the day of the celebration. When the pandemic arrived in March 2020, events such as the fish fries and Easterfest became take-out only, or canceled entirely.
Yet the pierogi still sold.
“You’re in the greater Pittsburgh outskirts,” Shirley Carley said of the region’s strong Polish heritage. “That’s always going to go.”
