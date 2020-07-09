A scorching heatwave didn’t deter New Castle and Shenango Township first responders and others from volunteering at the latest food giveaway Wednesday afternoon.
The giveaway, the latest by Jubilee Ministries International N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania, was held near the Shenango Elementary School. The Rev. Mark Kauffman, Jubilee pastor and chamber CEO, said 1,500 families received dairy, produce, frozen meals and dry goods totaling more than 190,000 pounds on Wednesday.
Police and fire departments from New Castle and Shenango Township helped with the loading of goods into the waiting cars along with church volunteers.
