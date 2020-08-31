Volunteers joined forces Saturday to help clean up Oak Park Cemetery after they said the grounds were looking the worse for wear.
“We’re not here to shame them,” said Jennifer Greco, one of the cleanup’s organizers. “We’re here to help. Our point is to help out not make them look bad.”
The group formed after New Castle-resident Katie Crum noticed the grounds had become neglected after burying her father at the Neshannock Boulevard cemetery in March.
“(There were) tons of trees down and lots of graves were covered,” Crum said.
Crum took to social media for help when Sue Cunningham Welker reached out.
“I saw her posts on Facebook and decided let’s do something about it,” Welker said.
Greco, who heads an organization called Last Grave Standing where volunteers clean up neglected cemeteries, joined the pair in organizing a clean up day.
Crews were out weed-whacking, cleaning off gravestones and more as an effort to bring the grounds back to its glory days.
Prior to Saturday, Luke Welker, a former member of Last Grave Standing, Greco and others had spent approximately two weeks cleaning up the property.
Greco said she wasn’t sure if the grounds became neglected because of restrictions due to COVID-19 or other reasons.
Nancy Cunningham, a volunteer, said she came to help because some of her family members were buried there along with her sister. Welker was one of the cleanup’s organizers.
“My in-laws are here. My parents are here. My grandparents are here. Aunt, uncle and my husband was just buried here,” said Lonnie Cunningham, a volunteer. “I’ve got a lot of connection here.”
“My dad was on the (cemetery) board here for years, like 10 years,” Welker said. “He loved it. He loved this place. He would tell everyone that this was the place to be buried.”
Welker said her dad would be smiling if he saw her clean the property.
Greco said after Saturday’s clean-up, maintenance will again fall to the cemetery’s management. Volunteers, which included members of New Castle’s cross country team, were treated to donated doughnuts, water and pizza by Crum, Cunningham Funeral Home and Flynn and Ward, respectively.
Pastor Charles Fombelle of Calvary Independent Church did an opening prayer before clean up began.
Last Grave Standing’s first project was the Hillsville United Methodist Church Cemetery on East Main Street in Hillsville.
