A timeline of events in Volant over the last 10 months.
•Sept. 26 — Witches Night Out is held, one of the lone events held in Lawrence County during 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This event attracted hundreds to the borough.
•Dec. 21 — Council approves three controversial ordinances. At a borough council meeting held on Zoom, council voted 4 to 1 to require permits for events, prohibited the consumption of alcohol and prohibited portable toilets in the borough.
•Jan. 12 — Council failed to form a supermajority and override Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl's veto of the three ordinances. Both-Hoesl decided against resigning from her post after previously announcing she would.
•April 9 — New Castle attorney Christopher A. Papa, on behalf of nine merchants, files a lawsuit against the borough for neglecting its duties to keep open a public restroom paid for with a yearly merchant tax. The total amount of money collected while the restroom — open sporadically over the last six years — totals about $15,000.
•April 21 — Council president Robert McGary disputes a previous statement by Both-Hoesl to the New Castle News that the borough was broke, saying instead it is in sound fiscal shape.
•April 22 — Detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney's office served a sealed search warrant and were seen taking boxes from the borough office.
•April 22 — Volant holds its monthly meeting at the adjacent fire department building after previously canceling the week before. It's the last time the borough has met in public.
•May 11 — Volant's May meeting is canceled after a lack of quorum shows up. Only Both-Hoesl and councilmen Donald Little and John Wayne Edwards attend the meeting.
•May 18 — The Lawrence County sheriff's office is called to a dispute on Election Day over how close campaign signs can be to a polling site.
•June 8 — Volant's monthly meeting is canceled, again due to a lack of quorum. Both-Hoesl, Little and council president Robert McGary show up.
