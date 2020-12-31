BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
Residents looking to join a virtual Volant Borough Council special meeting Monday may find it difficult to gain access.
A legal advertisement for the meeting that appeared in Thursday's edition of the New Castle News instructed those interested in attending to call the municipal building to receive the Zoom link and password. However, a call by The News to the municipal building reached only a voicemail message saying that the building is closed all this week. In addition, although the meeting is scheduled for Monday night, the municipal building is open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays, apparently making it impossible for interested residents to get the information needed to join the meeting.
Council members called the meeting to conduct business and potentially override four vetoes handed down by Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl on Tuesday. The vetoed ordinances aim to restrict merchant-sponsored community festivals.
"This issue must be addressed by the borough prior to the meeting or the meeting must be rescheduled until after appropriate public notice has been provided," Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association, said Thursday.
As of Thursday afternoon, Both-Hoesl had yet to receive the meeting access information.
"How are we supposed to discuss and compromise with conditions like this?" she asked.
After reaching out to council members for the link, Both-Hoesl was told the borough secretary, Carmen Ortiz Brown, was on vacation.
"When an agency relies on technology to facilitate public access, it must ensure the technology actually works," Melewsky said. "Here, that’s clearly not the case, thus the agency should postpone the meeting and publish a public notice that actually provides accurate and functional information about public participation. Anything less would raise significant potential Sunshine Act liability and cut the public out of the policy-making process."
Both-Hoesl intends to resign during Monday's meeting, citing the battle between borough council members and merchants who sponsor the festivals.
