Nine Volant merchants plan to voice their objections at a borough council meeting tonight against three ordinances they say will damage or limit business due to restrictions on their annual festivals.
"I think they're ridiculous," said Dana Barr, owner of Oak Creek Creations. "I think it's a vendetta."
The borough gave notice on its intent to adopt the ordinances in a Nov. 13 legal ad in the New Castle News which would establish a permit procedure for events, prohibit the consumption of alcoholic beverages, prohibit the use of self-contained portable toilets and outlined violations to the ordinances.
Every year, the merchants hold about nine events and festivals in Volant, including Witches Night Out, a pumpkin festival and Christmas on Main Street — drawing crowds upward of 5,000 people.
The borough council intends to vote on the ordinances during a meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at the municipal building. According to the proposed public events ordinance, permit applications for events — public assemblies, community events, parades, block parties or yard sales — are required to be submitted at least 60 days before the event or 90 days prior if the event requires a closure of a state highway. Application fees were not addressed.
Both Barr and Elaine Barlow, owner of SnowBirds, indicated permits for events were not required prior to the proposed legislation. Barr explained whenever festivals were previously planned, one of the organizers would casually tell borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown and were not required fill out any official paperwork.
"We had no idea that this was coming about and we don't see any reason why this has to happen," Barlow said. "We had events all this year and we never had anything that caused any problems or any damage in town."
Although advised by borough solicitor John DeCaro not to comment about the legislation, council president Bob McGary suggested the proposed legislation was "routine" in order to make the ordinances more detailed. He said an ordinance addressing permits had already existed.
Although he hasn't received feedback from merchants or residents, McGary was told by Brown that DeCaro had indicated the ordinances were controversial and not to speak about them publicly. McGary admitted he had not asked why the ordinances were considered controversial.
The merchants, however, said they voiced multiple grievances to council during its November meeting, but claim they weren't given ample opportunity to speak. Barr, who called the meeting "a complete joke," claimed the group was given five minutes to speak. Once five minutes had elapsed, she said the group was told to leave because the council had business that needed to be conducted.
A Right to Know request filed with the borough seeks the meeting minutes and voice recording. The borough has five days to respond to the request or it will be deemed denied, though it could ask for a 30-day extension.
Another point of contention is in the permit denial statute.
"We put a lot of money into these events," Barr said. "For them to just decide to cancel for any reason isn't right."
As outlined in the ordinance, the borough will act on applications in a "timely manner," but will not grant or deny a permit fewer than 48 hours before the event date. If the borough denies an application, it will notify the applicant at least 48 hours prior to the event as well as outline the reasons for denial.
If the application is denied, the applicant could appeal the decision up to five days after notification. The council would then act on the denial at its following meeting. If denied again, the applicant could file a request for review from a court of competent jurisdiction.
"If I'm not going to make a profit that I can supply all of the merchandise and pay my employees, I'll probably close," Barr said, noting she would lose money without the festivals. "Without that (festivals), how are we supposed to survive?"
She explained the merchants don't make large sums of money during the week and rely heavily on large community events — held on weekends — to stimulate sales. Ordinance violations carry fines of up to $1,000 plus other costs.
In the proposed legislation, portable bathrooms are prohibited the unless a permit is granted. Permit fees range from $10 to $25.
McGary suspects the ordinance is in retaliation from an incident involving portable bathrooms rented by the merchants. Barr said Brown asked her to remove the portable toilets from her property, but refused and asked to see the ordinance prohibiting them. If the ordinance passes, portable toilets currently located in the borough will have 14 days from the ordinance's effective date to be removed.
The consumption of alcohol is also prohibited on public property unless there is a special event permit in place.
Attempts to reach Brown were unsuccessful Monday as the borough municipal building is only open on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
"It's like we're being bullied," Barr said. "So why bother adding more stress to your life?"
Some of the merchants set up a GoFundMe and are asking for donations to their legal fund to help fight the ordinances.
