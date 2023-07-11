A brawl during Tuesday’s Volant Borough Council meeting sent a resident to the hospital by ambulance after hitting his head on the floor when a councilman apparently pushed him.
Mario Ferrazzano was conscious but barely moved while waiting for emergency workers. After state police arrived, troopers spoke with Councilman John Shaw and residents about the fight, which involved yelling and shoving from both sides.
It all started during the public’s turn to speak. Resident Kristine Kelly Connor complained to council about borough Secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown allegedly giving her the finger while driving away from the May 9 council meeting.
That meeting became heated after residents complained about Councilwoman Debra Lakin’s alleged behavior during Spring PAW-looza, a fundraiser for animal shelters held on April 8 in the borough.
Event organizer Bridget Fry told council she received multiple complaints about Lakin harassing event-goers and throwing branches at dog owners and their dogs.
After the May meeting and Brown Ortiz’s alleged flipping of the bird, Connor emailed Moss with her complaint. The June meeting was canceled.
“I wanted a public apology,” Connor said Tuesday. “When I stood up, I tried to say that. Do we want someone on the payroll who is flipping off townspeople?”
Connor insisted she had three minutes to speak, but Moss cut her off and asked that she be thrown out. That’s when Shaw pushed away the table where he was sitting, walked into the audience of four people and apparently pushed Ferrazzano to the ground, hitting his head.
Connor said Shaw grabbed her wrist and pulled her outside the borough building.
Moss suspended the meeting after the altercation. State police said the investigation is ongoing and would have a news release by Wednesday morning.
