Nine Volant merchants plan to voice their objections at a borough council meeting tonight ag…
A Volant borough council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening has been rescheduled.
Borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown said Tuesday the meeting has been canceled due to a large perspective attendance and lack of a quorum.
The meeting has been rescheduled to take place virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.
The online link to the meeting is not yet available.
The borough council was set to vote on three ordinances that have created a stir amongst the merchants on Main Street.
Christopher Papa, a New Castle-based attorney, filed a memorandum Tuesday signed by nine merchants to object the ordinances.
