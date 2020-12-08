Volant merchants object to event-related ordinances Nine Volant merchants plan to voice their objections at a borough council meeting tonight ag…

A Volant borough council meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening has been rescheduled.

Borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown said Tuesday the meeting has been canceled due to a large perspective attendance and lack of a quorum.

The meeting has been rescheduled to take place virtually at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The online link to the meeting is not yet available.

The borough council was set to vote on three ordinances that have created a stir amongst the merchants on Main Street.

Christopher Papa, a New Castle-based attorney, filed a memorandum Tuesday signed by nine merchants to object the ordinances.