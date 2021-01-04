A Volant borough council special meeting scheduled for this evening is canceled.
Councilman Howard Moss explained the meeting had been canceled because the council was concerned there wasn't ample opportunity for the public to receive the virtual meeting information since borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown had taken vacation for the holidays.
