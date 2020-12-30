Volant Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl will resign Monday, citing a battle between borough council members and merchants who sponsor the community’s annual festivals.
Both-Hoesl, who took office in January, said Wednesday she has been bullied and harassed by borough council members and borough employees via email. “I can’t work with people like this,” she said in an interview with the New Castle News. “It’s unprofessional. It’s bullying. It’s going too far.”
The mayor also said she vetoed ordinances restricting community festivals that council members approved last week. She expects council members to override her veto at a special meeting Monday, but said she doesn’t care.
“I don’t want to be the one who makes all these shops move,” she said.
Over the last month, the mayor has been caught in the middle of a firestorm between the borough council and merchants — a battle in which Both-Hoesl said she took no side.
“I don’t agree that there should be no ordinances,” she said, “but I don’t think it’s right to just decide and not let the people who are affected have any input.”
The three ordinances approved by council would, among other things, ban porta potties and impose an arduous permit process. Merchants argues the three ordinances would likely put them, and their community festivals, out of business.
Both-Hoesl said she objected only to the ordinance on permits, but said she had to veto the three ordinances pertaining to festivals because the council approved all of them in a single motion.
In a virtual meeting Dec. 21, borough council members voted 4-1 to ban porta potties, prohibit alcohol, and add an lengthy permit policy that requires a $1 million insurance policy for any event with more than 25 people. The action was taken despite the strenuous objections of merchants who sponsor nine annual community festivals; altogether, the festivals draw up to 20,000 people a year.
Council President Bob McGary as well as members Deb Lakin, Wayne Edwards, and John Shaw, voted to approve the new ordinances. Council member Howard Moss opposed them; council members Tony Bevilacqua and Little were absent.
On Wednesday, McGary declined to comment on the ordinances. He said borough solicitor John DeCaro advised council members not to publicly discuss the matter because of a pending lawsuit. Attorney Christopher Papa, on behalf of nine merchants, filed a memorandum on Dec. 8 to object to the festival-oriented ordinances.
Both-Hosel said past mayors have also resigned their office due to contentious relationships with the borough council.
“Volant has not had a mayor for several years,” she said. “Now I know why.”
