Volant Lions Club will have a spaghetti dinner from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 13 at the Leesburg ECO Presbyterian Church.
The church is located at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 208.
The dinner is take-out only and includes spaghetti, meatballs, coleslaw, bread and butter and dessert.
The cost is $10 per meal.
