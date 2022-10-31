The lawsuit filed against Volant Borough by nine merchants will proceed into civil litigation.
In an August court order, Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto dismissed some preliminary objections made in the case by the borough, allowing the case to move forward.
“The judge thought the case has the merit to move forward,” said attorney Christopher Papa, who originally filed the lawsuit in April 2021 on behalf of the merchants. “The case is still going strong.”
The lawsuit was instigated by nine merchant owners in the borough — John and Cheryl Geidner, Elaine Barlow, Barbara Retort, Cheryl Babcock, Wendy Morris, Rossanna Ferrazzano, Dana Barr, Michele Loughman, and Karen Wensel. The listed defendants are current council members Howard Moss, J. Wayne Edwards and Deborah Lakin; former council members Robert McGary, John Shaw, Don Little and Tony Bevilaqua; and borough Secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown.
The lawsuit states approximately $23,800 in licensing fees have been collected from 2012 through 2021 from merchants earmarked for the upkeep of a borough-owned public restroom attached to the municipal building.
The lawsuit claims the fees are being improperly placed in the borough’s general fund, and not being used for the bathroom, which has been closed on and off since 2012. For festivals, vendors are forced to purchase portable bathrooms.
Attempts to reach the borough's attorney, Suzanne B. Merrick of the Thomas, Thomas and Hafer law firm of Pittsburgh, were unsuccessful.
The lawsuit also claims the borough is not addressing three large, open storm drains located on Route 208 (Neshannock Avenue.)
“The argument is the government is not doing the job it is supposed to do,” Papa said.
Merrick filed preliminary objections in order to have the lawsuit dismissed, while both sides wrote briefs to the court and held oral arguments in front of Motto, who allowed to the proceedings to continue.
Motto upheld objections by the borough, dismissing claims from the merchants that council’s reported actions were intentional interference with their customers and potential customers, and their businesses.
In regards to the storm drains, Motto said there are no allegations the merchants sustained any personal injuries or damage to their property due to the condition of the drains, or by failing to open the bathrooms, meaning they cannot maintain a cause of action of negligence against the borough.
“The defendants’ contention the merchant license fee was enacted to compensate Volant Borough for other merchant-related expenses, as well as operation of the bathroom is a defense which can be raised at a later stage of these proceedings,” Motto said.
District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa's office, after a four-month investigation completed in July 2021, determined all license fees paid to the borough were properly recorded and accounted for, but the allocation of those funds would be up to borough officials.
