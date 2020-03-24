The Volant Fire Company has postponed its spring Gun Bash.
The event, which had been scheduled for April 4 at the firehall, has been pushed back to May 16.
All raffle tickets purchased for the April 4 date will be valid for the rescheduled event.
Mary Blanche Kind, 85, of Plain Grove Township, Lawrence County went home to be with the Lord from her residence on March 23, 2020. Blanche was born on Nov. 9, 1936, in Zelienople to Cyril Frank and Roma Blanche Rubright Pflugh. Blanche graduated from Zelienople High School in 1955, and atte…
Kenneth L. Emery, 86, of Monaca, formerly of New Castle, died the morning of March 24, 2020, at Heritage Valley Beaver Health System. Born in New Castle on Sept. 7, 1933, in New Castle, Kenneth was a son of the late Oliver and Adaline Kettler Emery. Preceding him in death on Sept. 27, 2019, …
Paula Rae Murray, 67, formally of Rock Creek, died peacefully at the Shenango on the Green personal care unit in New Wilmington on March 21, 2020. She was a daughter of Jim and Pauline Jameson born on May 7, 1952, in Warren, Ohio. Paula was a retired special education teacher who taught in A…
