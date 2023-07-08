Lifelong farmer Rick Telesz is dealing with unchartered waters this summer.
That’s because June’s three-week dry spell came at a critical time for the growth of his 250 acres of corn.
“We’ve experienced dry periods, but never really experienced them that early in the growing season,” said Telesz, who also grows soybeans, wheat and hay on 600 acres between Eastbrook and Volant.
“I really don’t know how it will affect the yield,” the 65-year-old said.
Joe Akins, field and forage crops educator with the Mercer County Penn State Extension, said everything was in a holding pattern with the dry conditions, but he believes things have caught up.
“It was a bit of a weird year,” said Akins, who works with farmers in Lawrence, Mercer, Crawford, Venango and Erie counties. “We had a cold spring. Everybody had the drought on their radar for at least three weeks if not a bit longer. That had the crop standing still.”
The recent rains allowed the crops to catch up.
Although corn may look healthy, that doesn’t mean it will produce as much as one would hope.
“A lot of yield is predetermined when the plant is six inches tall,” Telesz said. “To be stressed early in the growth state, we really don’t know how it will affect the yield.”
He explained that if a farmer plants 10 seeds of corn and five come up today, those first five will have the biggest ears. Plants after that will be shorter with smaller ears.
“The cornfields look tremendous, but the fields will not reach their potential,” Telesz said.
After winning a state corn contest a few years ago, Telesz was asked about his secret to success.
“There is no secret to growing corn,” he said. “A lot of things need to happen. In the end, it comes down to Mother Nature.”
The next critical state is pollination.
“If we have extreme heat and dry weather, that pollination gets hurt,” Telesz said.
A member of the Pennsylvania Soybean Board, he also grows 250 acres of soybeans. August rains will be critical to the crop.
A third-generation farmer, Telsez traditionally split his corn harvest for dairy cattle feed and ethanol. In June 2022, he sold the dairy cattle and will sell all this year’s corn harvest for producing ethanol, a fuel made from corn and plants.
His grandfather, Edward Telesz, started the dairy in 1949 with two to three cows. The herd grew to 175.
