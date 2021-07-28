Tuesday's Volant borough council meeting began with two council members, Deb Lakin and John Wayne Edwards, threatening to call the state police on a New Castle News reporter and ended in a parking lot argument where Lakin stuck her tongue out at a group of merchants and residents.
In between was a roughly 80-minute meeting where Lakin and Edwards were contradicted by other council members and the legal advice from solicitor John DeCaro.
When a News reporter sat in a front-row seat, Lakin and Edwards said they would call the state police if the reporter didn't move and stand in the back. No reason was given for the request, state police were not called and the reporter stayed in his seat.
When attendees were allowed inside after waiting outside building, Lakin handed out a paper with a 2003 ordinance, which was read by Edwards when the proceedings began. The ordinance limits public participation to residents and taxpayers only, unless otherwise permitted.
DeCaro interjected after a back-and-forth between Edwards and councilman Donald Little, who argued council set a precedent by allowing anyone to speak at past meetings.
"Let me just clarify from my legal opinion," DeCaro said. "Taxpayers would be anyone who is paying a licensing fee."
Lakin argued against the matter, but was overruled. It was one of a handful of times Lakin was corrected in her comments and actions during the meeting.
When merchants asked for financial statements, Lakin commented, "We don't do financial statements." Vice president Tony Bevilacqua, who presided over the meeting in the place of president Robert McGary, clarified that the borough does, in fact, have financial statements.
Lakin also commented to a non-resident merchant that they "weren't part of the public," to which DeCaro clarified, "you're part of the public."
She also proposed a first-read of an "election resolution," though DeCaro and other members learned of it the first time at that moment. When DeCaro brought up in discussion new Sunshine Law guidelines the borough must be in compliance with in September, Lakin said the guidelines hadn't been received by the borough and that "they didn't apply to us."
Bevilacqua, who said he would volunteer his time, money and services to build a borough website, ended the meeting with a soliloquy asking for cooperation and goodwill between council and residents.
"We have a lot at stake here," Bevilacqua said. "Understand this is not about hatred. This is about learning to work together. When it's all said and done, I hope we can be a little bit more open with one another and a little more understanding of one another."
His comments were met with applause from council, Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl and attendees.
The sentiment was short-lived, however, as Lakin and Oak Creek Creations owner Dana Barr argued in the parking lot outside the borough building after the adjournment. Snowbirds Hideout owner Elaine Barlow then appeared to put her hands on Lakin's arm before Lakin alleged that the touch constituted an assault.
When Little stepped in to intervene and recalled Bevilacqua's comments on unity, Lakin asked him, "Aren't you on death's doorstep?" Little has been ill and undergoing treatments in the previous months, including attending a virtual meeting from a hospital bed in January.
While walking to her car, Lakin turned around, stuck out her tongue and made a "pfft" noise before driving away.
Council is next scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10.
