A Volant councilman is charged with assault after pushing and injuring a resident during a July council meeting.
Borough Councilman John Shaw, 56, was charged by state police on Tuesday with simple assault and three counts of harassment for pushing Mario Ferrazzano to the floor during the July 11 council meeting, according to court records. Ferrazzano hit his head and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
Shaw told police he was attempting to remove resident Kelly Connor after she requested to speak about a topic that wasn’t on the agenda, according to court records. When she continued speaking, Council President Howard Moss asked Shaw to remove Connor from the meeting.
Shaw told police that Mario Ferrazzano got in his way and Shaw pushed him. The victim then fell. Ferrazzano confirmed with investigators that Shaw pushed him.
“Everyone seemed to say he tripped and fell, but that doesn’t look like what happened,” trooper Brett Santarelli said. “It caused bodily injury, which meets the criteria for simple assault.”
Santarelli reviewed video and delayed filing charges because he was waiting for medical documents.
Connor attended the meeting to complain to council about borough Secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown allegedly giving her the finger while driving away from the May 9 council meeting.
The May meeting became heated after residents complained about Councilwoman Debra Lakin’s alleged behavior during Spring PAW-looza, a fundraiser for animal shelters held on April 8 in the borough.
Event organizer Bridget Fry told council she received multiple complaints about Lakin harassing event-goers and throwing branches at dog owners and their dogs.
After Brown Ortiz’s alleged flipping of the bird, Connor emailed Moss with her complaint and requested a public apology. When Connor repeated the request during the July 11 meeting, Moss cut her off because it involved personnel, which he said should not be discussed in public, but privately as allowed by law.
When Connor continued to speak, Moss asked that she be thrown out. That’s when Shaw pushed away the table where he was sitting, walked into the audience of four people and pushed Ferrazzano.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
