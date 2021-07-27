In a meeting preceded by an executive session over a pending lawsuit about a public restroom, Volant’s borough council met for the first time in three months and voted to take legal action against a merchant over the delayed removal of a portable toilet.
Councilwoman Deb Lakin, while giving her recreation committee report, made a motion to take Dana Barr, owner of Oak Creek Creations and the lead organizer of Saturday’s wizardry-themed Volant Potter Run Fest, to the district magistrate because the portable toilets she arranged for in the borough had still not been picked up by the company, a violation of her agreement with the borough.
“If you want to take me to court, go right ahead,” Barr said.
Discussion among the six present council members — president Robert McGary is recovering from an injury and was absent — put conditions on the motion that Barr had until Thursday to share correspondence from the company saying it was back-ordered and late in retrieving the toilets.
Council voted 5 to 1 in favor of pursuing the legal action. Voting in favor were Lakin, John Wayne Edwards, John Shaw, Howard Moss and Tony Bevilacqua, while Donald Little dissented.
Council, meeting for the first time since April after the May and June meetings were canceled, had a 46-minute executive session preceding the meeting to discuss a lawsuit filed on behalf of a group of merchants against the borough. The merchants allege the borough is collecting a yearly merchant license fee which is earmarked for the upkeep of a public restroom, which hasn’t been opened in years.
Tuesday’s meeting began with a preamble from council reminding residents of a 2003 resolution restricting public comment only to residents and taxpayers, unless otherwise noted. Many of the attendees at council meetings are merchants who do not live in the borough.
However, as solicitor John DeCaro explained, merchants would be free to speak since they pay the yearly merchant license fee.
In other business, attendees and council brought the need for PennDOT to fix or paint its crosswalks in the borough and issues with the borough office not being open during hours when it normally is. Bevilacqua, the vice president who presided over the meeting in McGary’s place, said council would look into both issues.
