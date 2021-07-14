UPDATE: Volant's borough council will meet at 6:30 p.m. July 27.
Volant's borough council has rescheduled its July monthly meeting for later this month.
Council will now meet at 6:30 p.m. July 27, according to a legal notice in the New Castle News. Originally scheduled to meet on Tuesday, a notice was posted to the borough building's door Monday that the meeting was canceled due to a lack of quorum. The borough’s government hasn’t met since April 22.
The May and June meetings were canceled over a lack of quorum when only two councilmen showed both times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.