Volant approves controversial ordinances despite public outcry A Volant Borough councilman accused the council of fast-tracking the passage of three ordina…

The future of themed festivals in Volant Borough — and the businesses that sponsor them — is in doubt, after borough council members approved three ordinances aimed at the popular events.

In a virtual meeting Monday, borough council members voted 4-1, on a single motion, to ban porta potties, prohibit alcohol, and add permit procedures, despite the objections of nine merchants. Council member Donald Little, who was absent, called the meeting a travesty.

"People are devastated by it," said Cheryl Geidner, owner of the Volant Mills, one of nine businesses that sponsor festivals and events. "The probability of having festivals is slim to none. Without the festivals...it's likely many of the shops will close."

Council President Bob McGary, and members Deb Lakin, Wayne Edwards, and John Shaw approved the new ordinances. Council member Howard Moss opposed them; council members Tony Bevilacqua and Little were absent.

Moss wanted to table the ordinances.

"We need people to understand these ordinances would make it very difficult for the merchants to remain in business, let alone have a festival," Geidner said.

Merchants plan to challenge the ordinances, as well as how the meeting was conducted, in the Court of Common Pleas. They have retained New Castle attorney Christopher Papa to file objections.

Borough Solicitor John DeCaro was unavailable for comment.

Every year, merchants sponsor about nine events and festivals in Volant, including Witches Night Out, a pumpkin festival, and Christmas on Main Street — each drawing roughly 5,000 people.

At issue is whether the merchants could adhere to the new legal restrictions.

The new permitting process requires estimates of participants and spectators and other information about the planned event. Up to now, permits were not required for festivals. An informal conversation about upcoming events with borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown was sufficient.

Story continues below video

"Any shop owner would probably not apply for a permit, just because we can't even answer those questions, and very few people, very few merchants would have a $1 million insurance policy," Geidner said.

"This is many of the merchants’ livelihood. They don't know what they're going to do if their stores close.’’

Little said the ordinances may stem from this year’s heavily attended Witches Night Out. Some council members, he said, are "anti-merchants" who refuse to reach common ground with the shop owners. Little said he would have voted to table the ordinances.

"Both groups need to come together and discuss these concerns," he said.

Although advised by DeCaro not to comment on the legislation, McGary called it routine.

DeCaro said he hadn’t received feedback from merchants or residents. McGary was told by Brown that DeCaro indicated the ordinances were controversial and not to speak about them publicly.

In November, merchants voiced multiple grievances to council, but said they weren’t given ample time to speak. No public comments were reported in recently obtained meeting minutes from the November meeting. Council members don’t use recording devices.

Posts on social media in support of the merchants grace many of the shop owners’ pages.

"They're distraught," Geidner said. "As are we.

“(People) like to think it's this quaint, wonderful community. We've always tried to project that. We don't want to air our dirty laundry, but this has become bigger than us."

mbasileo@ncnewsonline.com