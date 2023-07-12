+2 Volant meeting suspended after councilman pushes resident A brawl during Tuesday’s Volant Borough Council meeting sent a man to the hospital by ambula…

Volant Council President Howard Moss believes he did the right thing by cutting off a resident who complained about a borough employee during Tuesday’s public council meeting.

“She made her point and my point is that’s a personnel matter,” Moss said. “That’s not going to be something to discuss at a council meeting. That’s handled privately and confidentially.”

After resident Kelly Connor repeatedly asked to be heard, Moss ordered she be removed from the meeting. Councilman John Shaw got out of his seat and witnesses said Shaw pushed Mario Ferrazzano to the floor. Ferrazzano was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

His wife, Rosanna, did not want to comment on his condition when reached by phone on Wednesday.

State police responded to the council meeting, but had not filed any charges by late Wednesday.

It all started during the public’s turn to speak. Connor complained to council about borough Secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown allegedly giving her the finger as Ortiz Brown drove away after the May 9 council meeting.

That meeting became heated after residents complained about Councilwoman Debra Lakin’s alleged behavior during Spring PAW-looza, a fundraiser for animal shelters held on April 8 in the borough.

Event organizer Bridget Fry told council she received multiple complaints about Lakin harassing event-goers and throwing branches at dog owners and their dogs.

After the May meeting and Brown Ortiz’s alleged flipping of the bird, Connor emailed Moss with her complaint.

Moss said Wednesday he responded to the email, explaining the matter would be handled privately.

“I learned this early on,” Moss said. “If you praise (a person) in public, you address issues of concern confidentially.”

“I was trying to be reasonable and allowed (her to speak),” he added.

On Wednesday, Shaw and Councilwoman Debra Lakin could not be reached. Councilman Glenn Smith did not want to comment.

Councilman David DeRosa said he didn’t see what happened and Councilman Wayne Edwards didn’t want to talk.

“I have an opinion, but I’m not going to give it now,” Edwards said. “There’s going to be litigation.”

Connor on Tuesday said she saw Shaw push Ferrazzano with “full force in the shoulder and chest area.”

“I tried to block (him),” she said.

Dana Barr, the owner of Oak Creek Creations in Volant, said she stood up to block Ferrazzano.

“I got shoved and Mario went down,” Barr said.

Connor said Shaw grabbed her wrist and pulled her outside the borough building.

Moss suspended the meeting after the altercation.