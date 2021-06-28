Volant timeline A timeline of events in Volant over the last 10 months.

Volant's already shaky borough government appears headed for an overhaul, with the potential election in November of three new council members and a new mayor.

Volant’s current borough government appears to be on auto-pilot — the council hasn't formally met since April, with monthly meetings in May and June canceled due to a lack of quorum.

The election should be anything but boring. Council members and Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl, who was elected by two write-in votes in 2019, have butted heads in the last nine months over the borough’s popular festivals and an obligation to keep the public restroom open, the latter issue now the subject of a lawsuit. The restroom remains closed.

Borough meetings have, on occasion, degenerated into shouting matches, and council members have violated the spirit — if not the letter — of the state’s sunshine laws. The township may or may not be bankrupt, depending on which official you talk to. One council member won’t be on the ballot because he didn’t know his term was expiring, and even Lawrence County elections director Ed Allison doesn’t know for certain when the terms of two council members expire. The borough didn’t report their appointments to the county.

Councilman Donald Little didn't run for reelection and blamed the borough's secretary for not telling him his term was expiring. Allison disagreed with that assessment, saying it's "incumbent upon them (council members) to keep track."

Both-Hosel did not run a campaign during the primary because she mistakenly thought she was elected to a four-year term in 2019. When she won the mayor's race then it was only for a two-year term because the office had been vacant. All Pennsylvania boroughs will be electing mayors this year.

With 22 write-in votes, Charles Rice received enough write-in votes to secure the Republican — and only — nomination for borough mayor.

With two incumbent council members — council president Robert McGary and John Wayne Edwards — hoping to retain their seats, here’s what we know:

Kristine Kelly Connor, Glenn Smith and Roxann Johnston attracted enough write-in votes in the May 18 primary election to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, when voters will elect four candidates for council and one for mayor. Connor, Smith, and Johnston will compete for three seats on the seven-member council against McGary and Edwards.

Smith had previously spoken in favor of ordinances that merchants argued would limit their ability to hold festivals.

"It's a very poorly run town," said Connor, a Pittsburgh-area native living in Volant for the last three-plus years. "We have everything missing here from crosswalks, the speed limit signs are fading. Nobody's taking care of the town.”

Having enough candidates on the ballot makes, instead of numerous write-in candidates, makes the election clearer for voters.

Connor was the only one of the five council candidates to receive both the Democratic and Republican nominations — both as a write-in. An outspoken critic of the current council, Connor received the same amount of votes — 10 — as McGary, the president, on the Democratic ballot.

On the Republican ballot, Smith won with 26 votes while Edwards had 25. Johnston and Connor received 24 and 16 votes, respectively.

Candidates have until June 30 to withdraw their name from the ballot.

"These are tentative," Allison said. "The seats that are open in a public office generally don't get declined, especially if they were on one ballot or picked up the nomination on the other side."

Of Volant's current seven-person council, McGary and Shaw were elected in 2017; Deb Lakin and John Shaw won four year terms in 2019. According to Allison, it appears vice president Tony Bevilacqua and councilman Howard Moss were appointed to their positions by the borough 2017 and their terms expire this year.

"We received no formal documentation on these appointees from the borough," Allison said. "We have surmised they are the other two positions for this year. Their terms would therefore end in December 2021. Don Little was also an appointee for which we have no info."

In May, Edwards unlocked the borough building to let in members of the public, merchants Both-Hoesl and Little. The crowd waited about 10 minutes before Edwards announced there was no quorum and the meeting was off. A similar situation occurred June 8 when McGary unlocked the building and again he was joined by only Both-Hoesl and Little, meaning again no quorum was present.

Bevilacqua, Moss, Lakin, Shaw, borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown and solicitor John DeCaro were absent from both meetings.

