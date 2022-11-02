Ongoing litigation from nine Volant Borough merchants against the borough over a closed public restroom now does not include borough officials listed as defendants.
Lawrence County Common Pleas President Judge Dominick Motto in an August opinion allowed the lawsuit to move forward.
In the opinion, Motto dismissed five of the seven claims, including those against former and current members of council, and borough Secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown, who at the time were listed as defendants as individuals.
The lawsuit is now only being litigated against Volant Borough and borough council as a separate entity.
“The borough is confident it will obtain a favorable outcome as the case progresses from its preliminary stage to a conclusion,” council President Howard Moss said.
In the lawsuit, the merchants are asking the court to force the borough to reopen the public restroom attached to the borough municipal building, which has been largely closed since 2012. The borough charges a yearly merchant fee, which is to pay for the upkeep of the restroom. The August court filing said the borough claims the licensing fee, which has collected $23,800 from merchants from 2012 through 2021, is used for more than the bathroom upkeep, which Motto said will be determined during the next phase of the case.
The merchants are represented by New Castle attorney Christopher A. Papa. Volant is being represented in the lawsuit by Pittsburgh attorney Suzanne B. Merrick. Efforts to reach Merrick have been unsuccessful. Ellwood City lawyer John DeCaro is the borough’s solicitor.
