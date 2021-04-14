Volant council meeting canceled abruptly

A highly anticipated borough council meeting in Volant was canceled abruptly Tuesday night, leaving even members of council surprised.
The monthly meeting was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., but a sign was posted to the borough building’s door indicating the meeting was canceled with no reason given.
“We were expecting a large number of people,” council president Bob McGary said by phone Tuesday around the time the meeting was to begin. He said the building couldn’t accommodate proper social distancing for the crowd.
Don Little was one of the council members who showed up for the meeting only to find out it wasn’t going to happen. Whether from Right-to-Know requests or other litigation, Little said that has consequences.
“It’s a sad, sad tale because it’s costing a lot of money,” Little said.
The council had been meeting virtually on Zoom, which McGary said “still remains a possibility.” He said he’d like to get council back into a regular sequence of scheduled meetings.
A similar reasoning was given when council canceled a special meeting in January, which was eventually held days later.
McGary advised calling the borough building on Thursday — the office is open only on Tuesdays and Thursdays — to see when the meeting is to be rescheduled.
Merchants from Volant’s shops were planning on attending the meeting and voicing their displeasure with the public restroom adjoining the borough building. Currently, the restroom is closed. A new ordinance introduced in December allows portable toilets to be in the borough for a 48-hour period during festivals, which can draw up to a combined 20,000 visitors to the borough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.