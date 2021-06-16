The second meeting in a row of Volant borough council had to be canceled last Tuesday after only two council members showed up.
The meeting was supposed to begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening, but could not be convened due to lack of a quorum. Those who attended included council President Robert McGary and Councilman Don Little, as well as Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl.
A majority of council needed to be present in order to hold a quorum, which would have required five of Volant’s council members.
Borough council’s May meeting was similarly cancelled, after Councilman Wayne Edwards and Little were the only two council members present. Both-Hoesl was also in attendance.
Local merchants had attended previous meetings and filed a suit against borough council for collecting an annual fee to maintain the public restroom, despite the restroom remaining mostly closed.
The issue of the public restrooms and where the fees went was brought up again last week, although McGary said he could not discuss the issue because it was under investigation.
Both-Hoesl asked where the other council members were, and said there needed to be a better way for the council to communicate.
Though he said he didn’t know where the other council members were, McGary said there were no pressing matters for council to vote on and there was no point in trying to convene a meeting for the sake of convening.
Both-Hoesl said council did have businesses to attend to, and even if there wasn’t, there were still members of the public who wanted to attend the meetings to voice their concerns.
“This unprofessionalism has to end,” Little said.
Some in the audience asked if the meeting could be rescheduled, since most of council did not attend, as well as the possibility of removing council members from their positions for failing to meet or otherwise perform their duties as representatives.
McGary said removing certain council members was an option the borough could look into, but it had never been done before.
Both-Hoesl said she would look into the borough’s book of ordinances to see if such an action could be done, but when she asked where the book was, McGary said he didn’t know. When someone in the audience later said the book of ordinances not being publicly available was a violation of the state’s Sunshine Law, McGary responded, “That’s your opinion.”
Another issue raised by those present was contacting the borough secretary, Carmen Ortiz Brown, to answer questions.
Both-Hoesl said Brown was supposed to work at the borough building at least two days a week, which was usually Tuesday and Thursday. However, Brown has allegedly been working from home since detectives from the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on the borough building in April.
