The Volant borough council canceled its July meeting on Monday citing a lack of quorum despite it being scheduled for Tuesday night.
The borough's government hasn't met since April 22 after the May and June meetings were canceled over a lack of quorum when only two councilmen showed both times.
A sign on the borough building's door reads, "Due to a lack of quorum, the Volant council meeting on July 13, 2021 has been canceled. Sorry for any inconvenience." The note is signed by "Volant Borough Secretary." Carmen Ortiz Brown is the borough's secretary and lone employee.
Much has occurred since April 22. The May and June meetings were canceled after only two councilmen showed to the meeting, much to the ire of residents and merchants hoping to get answers from their elected officials. A group of merchants are suing the borough over a now-closed public restroom, which the borough is obligated for its upkeep in return for a yearly tax paid by merchants. Merchants have paid about $15,000 since 2014 while the restroom has remained closed.
Borough officials' current stance is that the restroom now can't be open because it is the subject of a lawsuit between a group of merchants against the borough.
Just hours before its April 22 meeting, detectives from the Lawrence County district attorney's office served a sealed search warrant on the borough building and were seen removing boxes.
County law enforcement was called twice to the borough over a dispute between people handing out information outside a polling location during the May 18 primary election. In that election, three residents gained enough write-in votes to appear on the November ballot for council, while one candidate will appear in the mayor's race. Incumbent Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl and Councilman Donald Little both blamed the borough for not letting them know their terms were ending this year.
Two other councilmen, vice president Tony Bevilacqua and Howard Moss, will see terms end this year despite the Lawrence County elections office having no records of their appointments to council.
