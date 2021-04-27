An executive session held last week by the Volant borough council doesn't appear to have broken state open meetings laws despite pleas from Volant merchants that it did.
Prior to Thursday's rescheduled council meeting, the seven-member council, Mayor Ingrid Both Hoesl, solicitor John J. DeCaro and borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown met in a closed executive session. Then 30 minutes into the already-in-progress regular council meeting, it was announced the council had met but no reason was given.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association, said Tuesday when the situation was described to her that it met the minimum requirement on timing, but not the requirement for detail.
"I don't know that it's a violation," Melewsky said. "I can't say that — only a judge can. But it raises compliance issues."
Melewsky said it is critical that government entities during public meetings properly announce the reason of why they are deliberating behind closed doors and excluding the public. She said the Sunshine Act is a citizen-enforced law and "if there's a problem and no one from the public addresses it, then nothing happens."
"There are significant barriers for enforcement from the general public," Melewsky said. "That leads to agencies playing fast and loose with the rules. Or, at a minimum, understanding the requirements. They (councils or boards) might just not understand what they're required to do because it's never been an issue before."
Fines for breaking Pennsylvania's Sunshine Act range from fines of $100 to $1,000 for a first offense and $500 to $2,000 for a second offense, but an entity must be found to have willfully violated the law.
Volant's council is made up of President Bob McGary, Vice President Tony Bevilacqua, Donald Little, Howard Moss, Deborah Lakin, J. Wayne Edwards and John Shaw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.