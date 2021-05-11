A scheduled Volant borough council meeting was not held Tuesday due to a lack of quorum after only two of seven council members showed up.
For a quorum, a majority of council must be present — in this case, five members. Councilman Wayne Edwards arrived at the municipal building around 6:15 p.m. to unlock it and let the 10-or-so merchants and residents inside before the 6:30 p.m. meeting. At 6:30, Edwards announced he would wait 10 minutes, as in past practice, for a quorum to show.
A minute or two later, councilman Donald Little arrived and asked, "Where is everybody?"
When the 10 minutes passed, Edwards informed the crowd that there wouldn't be a meeting.
"Well, goodnight," he said, standing up from his seat and putting on his hat. "I assumed they'd be here tonight."
Each of the seats designated for the seven council members and Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesl had printed agendas at their spaces set up in advance. Neither borough secretary Carmen Ortiz Brown nor solicitor John J. DeCaro Jr. showed for the meeting. Board President Bob McGary, Vice President Tony Bevilacqua and council members Howard Moss, Deborah Lakin and John Shaw were also absent.
Both-Hoesl was in attendance.
The agenda included time for public participation (five minutes per topic); approval of April's meeting minutes; "various workshop/training flyers" under the communications portion of the meeting and individual reports from the mayor, zoning officer, tax collector, treasurer and council committees.
April's scheduled meeting was abruptly canceled shortly before it was to begin, eventually being rescheduled a week later. At that meeting — held hours after Lawrence County District Attorney detectives raided the municipal office and removed boxes — merchants and council clashed over transparency and a public restroom funded by the merchants with an order by the borough to maintain it.
Last month, Volant merchants filed a lawsuit against the borough for collecting license fees — totaling around $15,000 — without sufficiently maintaining the public restroom, which is still closed for the season.
