Volant borough solicitor John J. DeCaro is refusing to answer questions from the New Castle News about what happened to roughly $15,000 in license fees paid to the borough by local merchants to maintain a closed public restroom.
Nor would DeCaro comment on a lawsuit against the borough, filed by the merchants, that calls the license fees illegal and unconstitutional because they weren’t used to provide a service — in this case, maintaining the restroom.
In declining to comment to the New Castle News, DeCaro cited his attorney-client privilege with the borough council.
"I'm not able to give any comment," DeCaro said in a phone message Friday.
Merchants want the public restroom open during their festivals, which take place mostly in the summer and attract thousands of visitors to the tiny borough, which has a population of about 200.
Volant Mayor Ingrid Both-Hoesel told the New Castle News last week the borough was broke and that it had paid DeCaro roughly $7,000 in legal fees from January to March.
“We are absolutely out of money because of the secretary (Carmen Ortiz Brown) and (Council President) Bob McGary playing with money as if it was paper,” she said. “They’ve been using DeCaro for everything.”
After a 2012 court ruling, the restroom — next to the borough building in the heart of the Main Street business district — has been mostly closed since about 2014, despite an annual $100 merchant tax paid by each of the more-than-20 business owners.
The tax was to pay for the restroom's upkeep, but it opened only sporadically between 2014 and 2020. On some occasions, the restroom was opened only after a merchant signed a contract and individually paid for the costs.
Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association, said DeCaro is not legally required to answer questions from the public. If, however, the attorney is unwilling or unable to comment, “it is incumbent upon the elected officials to speak," she said.
On Monday, the New Castle News called, but could not reach, McGary, council Vice President Tony Bevilacqua, and council members Donald Little, Howard Moss, and Deborah Lakin.
Borough merchants earn most of their income from the festivals; they have argued the borough is trying to put them out of business.
