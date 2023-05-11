A Thursday conference to settle a lawsuit Volant merchants filed against Volant Borough for not opening its public restrooms was canceled.
According to a motion filed at the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas to cancel the settlement conference, the lawyer for the merchants repeatedly did not respond to an offer.
Christopher Papa, who represents the merchants, said he and Pittsburgh attorney Suzanne Merrick, who represents the borough, did miss each other, but he and his clients remain available.
Papa represents business owners John and Cheryl Geidner, Elaine Barlow, Barbara Retort, Cheryl Babcock, Wendy Morris, Rossanna Ferrazzano, Dana Barr, Michele Loughman and Karen Wensel. The lawsuit claims the merchants paid for use of the restroom. The suit also alleges that the borough placed the money in its general fund.
For events, vendors purchase portable bathrooms.
Merrick shared with The News the terms of the settlement, which Papa indicated was not anything substantial.
The borough proposed leasing the restrooms to an individual or legal entity designated by the merchants. Under the terms of the lease, the merchants would be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the restrooms, including daily cleaning — a service they provided until 2020.
The borough would retain responsibility for other restroom-related expenses, including the utilities. The merchants would not have to pay rent under the proposed lease. The merchants' assumption of expenses would have been in lieu of rent.
According to the motion to cancel Thursday's settlement hearing, on Feb. 15 both parties made progress and agreed additional time was needed to negotiate a resolution. Merrick emailed Papa with a written settlement on March 8. Another email was sent on March 21 with no response again.
According to the motion, on March 29, one day before a scheduled settlement conference, Merrick asked if the merchants planned to accept the settlement. Papa said he was still waiting to hear from his clients.
The settlement conference was then rescheduled for Thursday.
According to the motion to cancel the conference, Papa did not respond to communication from Merrick on April 4, 11 or 17. On April 20 and 25, Merrick emailed Papa, indicating she planned to file a motion to cancel the May 11 hearing.
Merrick expects the case will now go to trial.
Papa said he was in communication with Merrick, but the parties are just not close at this point to what each side wants.
“That doesn't mean there won't be a settlement,” Papa said. “We're just putting things on hold. We will try to get a fair resolution. If not, we will do what lawyers do. We will go to trial.”
