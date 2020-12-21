Volant approves controversial ordinances despite public outcry

BY MARIA BASILEO
NEW CASTLE NEWS
A Volant Borough councilman accused the council of fast-tracking the passage of three ordinances in order to defer the cost of legal re-advertisements.
Three ordinances — permit procedures for events, the prohibition of consumption of alcoholic beverages and the prohibition of self-contained portable toilets — were passed by a 4 to 1 vote despite objections, calls for reconsideration and mediation from the public during Monday night's council meeting held by Zoom. All three ordinances were passed under one motion. Council president Bob McGary, Deb Lakin, Wayne Edwards and John Shaw voted yes, while Howard Moss voted no. Tony Bevilacqua and Don Little were absent.
"I think that we would be hasty to do this (vote) now just because it's going to save us the cost of re-advertising," Moss said.
McGary did not deny Moss's statement but instead reaffirmed it.
"The decision why we did not delay or defer the vote for a later time or a later vote was dollar-cost driven because of the expense of advertising and legal," McGary said. "We would have to restart the whole process over again, and, quite frankly, we're not equipped to handle that financially."
Borough solicitor John Decaro, when prompted by a resident, explained the cost of legal fees to fight litigation over the ordinances in the Courts of Common Pleas would outweigh the cost of re-advertisements.
New Castle-based attorney Christopher Papa filed a memorandum on Dec. 8 on behalf of nine borough merchants who objected to the ordinances on the basis the laws would damage or limit business due to restrictions on their annual festivals.
"We feel these ordinances do not pass constitutional muster," he said during public comment time.
The merchant's objections include a "laborious" permitting process, the ability to revoke approved permits and the regulation of private property.
Every year, the merchants hold about nine events and festivals in Volant, including Witches Night Out, a pumpkin festival and Christmas on Main Street — drawing crowds upward of 5,000 people.
The merchants voiced multiple grievances to council during its November meeting, but claim they weren't given ample opportunity to speak.
"The question is, 'Why a little community like Volant?' Why do we need this level of hyper-regulation in this small community?'" Papa asked.
He continued by asking the council to table the ordinances until at the least the first of the year.
Moss asked to table the ordinances in order to meet with the concerned merchants to reach common ground after roughly an hour of public comment from speakers such as Elaine Barlow, owner of SnowBirds Hideout, Dana Barr, owner of Oak Creek Creations and Cheryl Geidner, owner of the Volant Mills, asking for reconsideration, McGary stopped Moss from speaking at one point during the discussion portion of the meeting by telling him he could only discuss the ordinances in an executive session - a closed meeting.
DeCaro corrected McGary later by saying Moss had "council members (are) entitled to debate the motion on the table." An executive session could be called, however, to discuss the potential litigation in relation to the ordinances.
Moss continued the council did not have an opportunity to read written communication about the ordinances from residents who had contacted the borough's municipal building.
Although Moss made a motion to table and "bite the bullet" on re-advertisement costs, a motion by Lakin and a second by Edwards to approve them were already on the table.
Chaos ensued when members of the public were shouting objections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.