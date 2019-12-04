Vogler to step down as commissioner chairman

Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler is handing over his gavel.
Vogler, who will begin his fifth four-year term as a commissioner in January, has been the chairman of the board for 12 of the 16 years. But he has decided to leave the chairmanship to an incoming commissioner who will lead the board's meetings and be the board's key spokesperson.
He made his announcement at Tuesday's regularly scheduled commission meeting. The decision regarding who will take over — Republican Morgan Boyd or Democrat Loretta Spielvogel — will be up to the new board, of which Volger is a member.
"Twelve years is long enough, and it's time for somebody new. I consider this an appropriate time for a new chairperson to take the reigns," said Vogler, who was re-elected to his position Nov. 5.
Vogler said he has already advised Boyd and Spielvogel of his decision.
The commissioners will elect a new chairman at the board's Jan. 6 reorganizational meeting. Vogler will have a vote.
The commissioners and other newly elected and re-elected county officials will be sworn in before the board's meeting Jan. 6 at a special 11 a.m. ceremony in the courtroom of President Judge Dominick Motto. Those to be sworn in that day include Vogler, Boyd and Spielvogel and newly elected officials, District Judge Richard Russo and Coroner Richard "R.J." Johnson. Also on the list are Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, Controller David Gettings and Treasurer Richard L. Rapone, who all were retained by voters, and Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, who was first appointed and then elected to serve as prothonotary and clerk of courts.
Vogler noted that the commissioners' reorganizational meeting is tentatively set for 1:30 p.m. that day, and the annual salary board will immediately follow it. The official times of both meetings will be announced.
The salary board is comprised of the three commissioners, the controller and any row officer whose personnel or positions would be affected by any of the board's votes.
The existing salary board, which includes Vogler, Commissioner Steve Craig and Bob Del Signore and Gettings as controller, has called a special meeting for 8:30 p.m. Monday. Vogler said the board will consider end-of-year "cleanup" personnel matters in the offices of the courts, district attorney, register and recorder and prothonotary and clerk of courts and possibly others.
