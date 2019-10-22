Dan Vogler said that on his watch as a Lawrence County commissioner, the county has been generous to the city of New Castle with dollars for blight, housing demolition and road improvements.
The Nov. 9 general election is just two weeks away, and Vogler, a Republican, is one of four candidates seeking a seat on a three-member board of commissioners. He is the only incumbent running, and one of his opponents, Tim Fulkerson, a Democrat and city councilman, has been quick to criticize the county where dollars for blight removal are concerned.
City officials also have challenged the commissioners about taking over the New Castle Area Transit Authority, but the commissioners have not seemed anxious to fund that service with county tax dollars.
Asked how he would resolve any issues between the county and city, should he be elected, Vogler was armed with facts and figures.
In the past three years, the board of commissioners, of which he is chairman, gave the city a total $359,301 through the Lawrence County Redevelopment Authority for demolition of 63 houses, he said.
In the past 10 years, the county has allocated the city $250,196 from the county’s own share of state liquid fuels funds for road and bridge work. That does not include the city’s own annual allocation from the state.
The commissioners also spent $23 million on rebuilding two bridges — the Mill Street and North Street bridges — both of which provide major access to the city. They also made improvements to a bridge on South Jefferson Street, Vogler pointed out.
The commissioners, additionally, have been the primary funder of the New Visions organization, which is largely dedicated to the betterment of the city, he pointed out, noting a total of $139,000 have been allocated to New Visions in the past five years.
“And we are the second-largest funder of the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce,” he said.
Vogler emphasized that the commissioners represent the entire county. That includes all 24,000 people who live in the city of New Castle, and 64,000 who live in the 10 boroughs and 16 townships.
“I believe the county has made a good-faith effort to assist the city, but also the other municipalities,” Vogler said.
“Blight is obviously a countywide concern,” Vogler said. “Given the older housing stock in the city, a number of years ago we created the (county) redevelopment authority that has agreed to accept money we have earmarked, and those funds can go to the municipalities for blight remediation.”
Municipalities were encouraged to request the funds from the five-member authority, he pointed out.
The bulk of the properties addressed through these dollars so far have been in the city of New Castle, Vogler said. The first year the money was made available, in 2016, the county allocated most of the available funds to Wayne Township and Ellwood City, where several blighted and vacant homes were razed. A total of $75,758 was allocated to those two municipalities, to raze 11 houses that year, and Ellwood City received $24,999 this year for demolition of one house on Lawrence Avenue.
But in 2017 and in 2018, most of the homes to be demolished with the use of those funds were within the city limits, he said. Also, one was in Taylor Township, two were in Shenango, one was in Union Township, two in Perry Township, one in Enon Valley Borough.
Once the county grants the money, the demolition rests with the municipality, Vogler said. Administrator James Gagliano explained that the funds are not awarded to the municipalities until each project is complete.
The redevelopment authority is a conduit for distributing the dollars to municipalities for blight remediation, Vogler said.
Currently the county has four funds earmarked for the redevelopment authority, which accepts applications from municipalities that have an interest in using them, he explained. One is the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund, which provides revenues from realty transfer tax. Another is the realty transfer tax fund in the county register and recorder’s office.
A third fund is comprised of State Act 152 dollars that come from fees for services of recorders of deeds as an additional fee to be imposed and used for demolition. Vogler pointed out that Lawrence County was first in the state to react and establish the fee on the transfer of real estate.
The fourth fund is the Act 137 Affordable Housing Fund, through the register and recorders office, he said. The county can use the bulk of those dollars for blight remediation.
“To the redevelopment authority’s credit, they agreed to assist the municipalities with the funds,” he said.
Vogler said he is aware that concerns have been raised by some city council members at public meetings about the commissioners, “but I don’t think any of the three commissioners has ever been critical of the city, or of any other municipality we serve,” he pointed out. “Our desire is to be able to continue to help the best we can with all of the other local elected officials throughout the county.”
The city’s Act 47 consultants recommended that the city take over funding of the New Castle Area Transit Authority. Vogler’s reaction to that is that no formal request has been made thus far.
“I’d like them to advise the county as to where the county might find these dollars,” Vogler said, emphasizing that the county’s only local source of revenues is through taxpayer dollars.
“I’m open to discussing the matter with (city) council,” he said.
He pointed out that moving into 2020, there will be at least two new county commissioners and three new city council members — possibly four — plus a new mayor.
“There will be a lot of new faces in both buildings. If I win, I will continue to work cooperatively with any local official throughout the county. That will not change,” he said.
Vogler, a Neshannock Township resident, was born and raised in Wampum. He is a graduate of Mohawk High School and Westminster College. He previously worked as a legislative aide to State Sens. W. Thomas Andrews and Tim Shaffer. He also was director of governmental affairs for Penn Power Co.
Before becoming a county commissioner in 2004, Vogler was a Neshannock Township supervisor for 12 years, having been appointed to fill a vacancy. He is seeking his fourth, four-year term as a commissioner.
His community service includes chairmanship of the Pennsylvania Counties Workers’ Compensation Trust Fund board of directors, vice presidency of the City Rescue Mission board of directors and of the Lawrence County Conservation District board of directors, and membership in the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania, Jack Butz Humanitarian Scholarship Committee, advisory board of UPMC Jameson Care Center, Lark Enterprises board of directors, the Mohawk Area Community Education Foundation board; the Regional Industrial Development Corporation board of directors and the West Central Job Partnership governing board.
Vogler has three children and one granddaughter.
