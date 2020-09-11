Vogler confirmed for state elections board

The state Senate confirmed the appointment of a Lawrence County commissioner to serve on the Pennsylvania Elections Law Advisory Board.
Daniel J. Vogler, 61, of Neshannock Township, is one of 18 nominees Gov. Tom Wolf had previously approved from a statewide list to serve on the board. Vogler was nominated for the board by State Sen. Elder Vogel, and his appointment was finalized by the Senate on Wednesday in a 50-0 vote.
He is one of six commissioners from different counties to serve on the board, and the only Lawrence County representative.
Vogler said Thursday he will have to be sworn in as a board member, and he does not know when his duties will start.
“I’m very honored, for both the nomination by the governor and the confirmation by the state Senate,” he said. “I’m looking forward to working with the other members who are from all over the state, some of whom I know, and some whom I look forward to getting to know.”
The Advisory Board was created earlier this year as a result of the enactment of Act 12 of 2020, which changed some of the state’s election guidelines and allows all residents the choice of voting by mail.
The duties of the board, established earlier this year, include studying the provision of Act 12 and identifying statutory language to repeal, modify or update the act. It also involves collaborating with other agencies and political subdivisions of the commonwealth to study election-related issues, and studying the development of new election technology and voting machines.
The board also will evaluate and recommend improvements to the electoral process in Pennsylvania by amending Act 12, or through regulations promulgated by the Department of State, and it will involve implementing the best identified practices to ensure the integrity and efficiency of the electoral process.
Other board members in addition to county commissioners will include legislative leaders, directors of voting services and other citizens, Vogler explained upon his initial nomination for the board.
He noted that it is a nonpaying position, and that state Sen. Elder Vogel’s office had contacted him previously about serving. Should he incur any travel expenses such as mileage, food or lodging, the state, and not the county, will reimburse him for those costs, he said in reading the act.
“Under normal circumstances the position probably would involve travel, but because of the coronavirus, they might do the meetings virtually,” Vogler speculated.
Vogler, began his fifth four-year term as a county commissioner in January, and had served as chairman of the board of Lawrence County commissioners for 12 of the 161/2 years he has served. He previously was in public office as a supervisor of Neshannock Township.
