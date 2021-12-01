Stephanie Bengoa-Wilson of the Pennsylvania American Legion Veterans Assistance Program will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at the office of state Sen. Elder Vogel.
The office is located at 1905 W. State St. No appointment is necessary.
The representative can assist veterans and their families and help them understand the benefits they have earned, enroll in the V.A. health care system, assist with the appeals process, and much more. Veterans should take any documentation and paperwork they may need.
For veterans in need of Career Assistance, Ryan Paglia (Veterans Employment and Training Representative) with the Department of Labor also will be available.
For more information, contact Vogel’s office at (724) 654-1444.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.