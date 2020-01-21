Vogel to seek re-election to state Senate

Elder Vogel Jr. announced Tuesday that he will seek a fourth four-year term in the state Senate this year.
“It has truly been an honor serving the citizens of the 47th Senatorial District the past 11 years,” Vogel said. “We have accomplished so much for Western Pennsylvania, however, there is more work to do.”
The 47th State Senatorial District includes all of Lawrence County and parts of Beaver and Butler counties.
Vogel serves as Chairman of the Agriculture & Rural Affairs Committee and is a member of the Appropriations, Banking & Insurance, Transportation and Game & Fisheries Committees. He has authored and passed legislation extending the life of the First Industries Program, an initiative that focuses on saving and creating jobs in the Tourism and Agriculture sectors.
Vogel also took the lead on eliminating the ability of the Department of Agriculture to cite nonprofit community groups such as volunteer fire companies, churches, and school booster clubs for selling non-hazardous home-baked food at fundraisers.
Last July, the Governor signed into law landmark legislation authored by Vogel, which will provide a personal income tax credit for landowners who lease or sell their land, buildings and equipment to beginning farmers.
According to Vogel, his most impactful accomplishment has been his sponsorship of legislation providing a tax credit for a petrochemical plant in Beaver County in 2012.
Vogel said he plans to run a positive campaign focused on these accomplishments and his vision for the future.
“I will be campaigning hard throughout the 47th district this year and talking to people regarding what more we can be doing in Harrisburg to improve life in Western Pennsylvania,” Vogel explained. “If we continue on the path of promoting economic development, energy, infrastructure and agriculture, there is nothing the great people of Western Pennsylvania cannot accomplish."
Vogel and his wife Sue own and operate Junell Farms in New Sewickley Township, Beaver County, which was recently recognized as a Century Farm, dating back to 1873.
